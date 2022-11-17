Hayner Center hosts annual Open House

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is excited to announce the 46th Holiday Open House. Hayner’s first Open House was on Sunday, Dec. 5, 1976. It was the very first event that Hayner ever hosted as the new cultural center of Troy. Although the displays were mostly a first glimpse at Mary Jane Hayner’s furnishings, it is estimated that around 1,700 people visited in support of the new center. Open House became an annual event and in 1977 it took on a holiday theme with the addition of holiday music. It was not long before Miss Cyndy’s ballerinas began doing demonstrations and holiday decorations became a shining feature. Miss Cyndy’s ballerinas are still a treasured feature of Children’s Day and will open the festivities at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Hayner’s Holiday Open House eventually grew into a two-day celebration. The first Saturday of December became Children’s Day and the first Sunday became the Grand Opening of the Holiday Décor. On Saturday, the house will be filled with happy, noisy children visiting Santa and making holiday crafts. There are cookies and punch served in fancy cups. In the ballroom, there will be a Ballet Schreffler demonstration and a puppet show. Puppets of all types and sizes will tell a story about Ralphie the elf who must save Christmas from the Gingerbread Beast! The ballet, the puppet show and all the Children’s Day activities are free to all children. The puppet show requires free tickets which can be picked up at Hayner’s front desk anytime on Saturday, Dec. 3 starting at 9 a.m.

Holiday Open House, Children’s Day Saturday, Dec. 3 – 1 to 5 p.m.

1 p.m. Arts and Crafts All Day!

1 p.m. Ballet Shreffler Demonstration

2 p.m. Puppet Show – “Gingerbread Jamboree”

2:30 p.m. Santa Arrives!

3:30 p.m. Puppet Show – “Gingerbread Jamboree”

4:30 p.m. Santa departs

Sunday’s Holiday Open House at Hayner is the Grand Opening of the Holiday Décor. Imagine each room on all three floors decked-out and dazzled. There are over 20 decorators that come together to transform the charming three-story mansion. All year long these local decorators muse and plan for their new ideas making each room more lovely than the next. David Fair will add his elegant touch to the Study and Lisa Phyillaier will transform the Solarium. Brittany Stotler from Your Personal Florist will fill the Parlor with floral cheer. Mary Nilsen and crew bring the Eastroom, Courtyard and lower hall to life. The Art Studio will have the golden touch of Dawn Flory and her Homeschool Art students. Sheila Fulks and James Novotony will bring surprises to the second floor Conference Room. Kristy Osting and her team from StoryPoint Senior Living will add some holiday happiness to the upstairs Hall. Hayner art instructors Kelly Rank and Ginger Godfrey will deck out the Art Gallery and the Boardroom will be decorated by Georgia Bayman. Logan Eshelman of Towne Valley gifts has some warm country cheer for the Ballroom.

To honor the beautiful décor there will be live music in the East Room all day. Over 25 regional musicians invite friends, neighbors and family to celebrate their personal take on the holiday. At 1 pm the talented and energetic Troy High School Acapella Choir will open the day and rock the house. Musicians will change every half-hour presenting everything from chamber music to jazz to rock covers to Celtic and folk. The Holiday Open House Grand Opening is on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 1 to 5 p.m. The event is free, and all are welcome to browse the décor and listen to music. Bring your family and guests to celebrate the Holidays, the Hayner and our gifted musical and decor artists.

Holiday Open House, Grand Opening of the Holiday Décor Sunday, Dec. 4 – 1 to 5 p.m.

1 p.m. The Troy Tones – Troy High School; A Capella Choir!

1:30 p.m. Loretta Phillips, vocalist and Kane Feltner, saxophone; Christmas jazz and holiday favorites

2 p.m. Flutes, Etc.; chamber music

2:30 p.m. Tim Cochlin; saxophone and piano

3 p.m. Jerry and Vaughn; folk and pop

3:30 p.m. Seth Canan; rock and originals

4 p.m. F.A.D.E – Megan Stumpff and Brian Roeth; favorites and covers

4:30 p.m. Two Unicorns with Sean Shultis and Bettina Solis; Celtic and traditional

Visit the Hayner website to learn more about Holiday events, classes, exhibits and music at www.TroyHayner.org . The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.