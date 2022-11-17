Look for Bell Ringers to help community

GREENVILLE — The 2022 Darke County Community Christmas Drive has been kicked off and it’s hoped that this will be another great year of helping those in need in Darke County. Starting just after Thanksgiving this year on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25 and 26, donations may be made at 13 different locations throughout the county. The efforts will continue on Friday

and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3, 9 and 10, and 16 and 17 and then on Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23. At many locations donations will be gratefully accepted between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

In Greenville, volunteers will be “bell ringing” at Eikenberry’s IGA, Rural King, Kroger, Montage Cafe and the Wal-Mart Supercenter and contributions can be made at Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln, SVG Chevrolet, ACE Hardware and the main office of Greenville Federal.

Donations can also be made at the Greenville National Bank in Ansonia and the New Madison Mini Mart and the Dollar General in Arcanum.

The drive helps support the good work of the Salvation Army, Grace Resurrection Community Center, Community Unity, the Faith United Methodist Food Bank in Arcanum, Ansonia Community Food Bank and the Castine Area Food Bank. Some of the churches helping with the “bell ringing” include the Oakland Church of the Brethren, St. John’s Lutheran Church, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Christian Missionary Alliance, Crazy for Christ Church, St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, St. Paul’s Lutheran, Greenville Missionary Church, Bible Fellowship, First United Methodist, Stelvideo Christian, Greenville Church of the Brethren, First Presbyterian, Beamsville Christian, Fort Jefferson United Methodist Church, Cedar Grove Church of the Brethren, the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Pitsburg, The Tabernacle and the East Main Church of Christ. Those organizations helping out include the Rotary, Kiwanis, Gettysburg Lion’s Club, Darke County Realtors and Darke County Rural Electric.

The work of all of these volunteers is greatly appreciated.

Last year individuals and local businesses generously stepped up and gave $36,172.39. No money is paid to any of the volunteers and all of the proceeds remain in Darke County. Besides the various locations around the area, donations can also be made to the “Darke County Community Christmas Drive” by mailing them to the Greenville National Bank, P.O. Box 190, Greenville, Ohio 45331 or by dropping off a donation to a teller at the main branch of the Greenville National Bank. Any churches or organizations interested in helping with the “bell ringing” or having any questions about the drive can be directed to Co-Chairmen Frank Marchal at 937-569-1439 or Jim Morehouse at 937-547-1557.