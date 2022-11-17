Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland is Dec. 3

GREENVILLE — Kick off the holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 3 with Darke County Parks. Visit Shawnee Prairie Preserve from 6-9 p.m. for Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland, where over 600 luminaries will light your way along the wooded trails, allowing for a peaceful winter’s night in nature.

Inside the Nature Center, decorate gingerbread cookies, make a holiday craft, and visit Santa! While walking around the preserve you’ll find Candyland, Christmas trolls, and might even run into the Grinch. Listen to music of Christmas past in the log house, then enjoy a warm drink and snack while you cozy up by the campfire.

The gift shop will be open, offering a selection of unique gifts or that perfect stocking stuffer.

Registration is required for Walkin’ in a Wonderland to ensure parking for all. To register for this event visit www.darkecountyparks.org or call the Nature Center at 937-548-0165.

Shawnee Prairie Preserve will close Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. and will re-open at 6 p.m. for the event.

This event makes for the perfect free evening for the whole family to celebrate the winter season. Please bring a votive candle (or two) as a donation for next year.