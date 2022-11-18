Green tea this Thanksgiving

By Kathy Monnin

Versailles News

Time and again we hear the recommendation of green tea from medical professionals, as well as friends claiming green tea is good for us. So why do we ignore advice for wellness? Is it because we feel it must be difficult for it to garner us any benefit? I’m not sure of the answer but I decided to research green tea.

Green tea has been used for centuries in China and India, where the camellia sinensis shrub grows. It is the plant’s leaves that are used for tea. The tea is still used in Chinese and Indian medicine to control bleeding, heal wounds, improve the heart, aid in digestion, regulate the body temperature and improve mental health.

The natural compound of green tea reduces inflammation. Inflammation occurs at the cellular level so symptoms are not always visible, nonetheless chronic inflammation can damage the body. Inflammation is often the underlying cause of body aches, joint pain, muscle weakness, allergies, infections, fatigue, depression, anxiety, digestive problems, brain fog, headaches, and weight problems.

Since green tea has lots of antioxidants such as catechins and polyphenols they offer an anti-inflammatory effect on the body. Reducing or eliminating chronic illness by reducing inflammation can be a huge benefit for nearly everyone. But for those too young to experience joint pain, green tea also keeps the body and skin healthy, affording a younger appearance to those who partake.

The same antioxidant compounds can defend the immune system, help the body absorb more nutrients and reduce uric acid, which could otherwise lead to gout.

Green tea can keep us alert because it has caffeine, a stimulate. Although it doesn’t contain as much as coffee it can help boost brain function, protect the brain from aging, and elevate our mood. Since green tea also has L-Theanine it creates a relaxing chemical molecule in the brain which can remove stress and anxiety and help you fall asleep easier.

Some studies have suggested that consuming green tea may prevent type 2 diabetes and because it is loaded with antioxidants the tea may lower the risk of heart disease, boost one’s metabolic rate, and guard against certain cancers such as, breast, prostate, and colorectal. And there are studies that show compounds in green tea may lower the risk of dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

As if all these benefits are not enough, there is also evidence that green tea may prevent cardiovascular disease by improving the LDL cholesterol levels and improving blood flow in blood vessels. Other studies have suggested that green tea can increase bone mass, particularly in postmenopausal women who are most at risk of osteoporosis. Additionally, green tea can keep the mouth healthy and is also rich in fluoride which is one of the essential elements in healthy teeth.

All in all, research leads me to believe acquiring a taste for green tea and enjoying a cup or two daily would be a healthy lifestyle habit. The FDA considers green tea to be safe when used in moderation, however, as in everything, there can be side effects, although rare, which may affect individuals who are sensitive to caffeine or tannins. If you are taking any medications, it is always wise to consult your physician to avoid any negative drug interactions.

Perhaps you’ll consider serving green tea to your family or guests this Thanksgiving, regardless, have a wonderful and happy thanksgiving!

“Women are like tea bags; they don’t know how strong they are until they get into hot water.” ~Eleanor Roosevelt

“If you are cold, tea will warm you; if you are too heated, it will cool you; If you are depressed, it will cheer you; If you are excited, it will calm you.” ~William E. Gladstone

“There is something in the nature of tea that leads us into a world of quiet contemplation of life.” ~Lin Yutang

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday, Nov. 18, 5–7 p.m., Jen’s Burritos at the Ansonia American Legion. Carry out available. Then 7–10 p.m. play J-Bob’s Hillbilly Bingo also at the Ansonia Legion.

Saturday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m., Karaoke in the Bunker at the Versailles Vets Club.

Sunday, Nov. 20, 2–6 p.m., Karaoke at the Ansonia American Legion and an open kitchen.

Sunday, Nov. 20, 6:30 p.m., Singo in the Bunker at the Versailles Vets Club.

Monday, Nov. 21, 1–3:30 p.m., Memory Lane Dance at the Greenville VFW. Music by Tom Everhart. Open to the public; $5 admission at the door.

Tuesday, Nov. 22, 9–10:30 a.m., (Widow/Widowers) Breakfast at the Wooden Spoon.

Tuesday, Nov. 22, 4–8 p.m., Deep Fried Chicken at Creekside Drive N Go. Call ahead at (937) 526-4038. Dine in or carry out.

Thursday, Nov. 24, 4–8 p.m., Thanksgiving meal at the Ansonia Legion.

Friday, Nov. 25, 8 a.m.–8 p.m., Bruns Highway Harvest, 11291 State Route 47, Versailles, begins selling fresh trees, and other Christmas decorations. They’ll be open Monday – Saturday 8–8 and Sunday 9-6.

Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 & 4, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Woodsview Alpaca, 12144 Reed Road, Versailles is having a Christmas Open House.

Happy birthday wishes to Alma Kissinger (103), Tom Petitjean, Sandy Bey, Katrina Hoening, Etha Gehret, Sheree Kremer, Denise Ruhenkamp, Barb Marshal, Angie Francis, Oliva Schafer, Shawn Daughtery, Kristi Lyons Morr, Brenda York, Adam Grilliot, Krisit Thiebeau, Urban Gehret, Eunice Ernst, Corinne Brumbaugh, Luke Schlater, Jackie Briscoe, Dewey Ward, Karen Shardo, Judy Criswell, Karon Crowell, Bonnie Garrison, Marcia Schlecty, Nickie Meyer, Nicole Lyme, Tim Wagner, Doris Goettemoeller, Karen Shardo, Kristy Earick, Penny Treon, Kara Knapke, Jeremy Litton, Richard Leach, Dave Fine, and Angie Moran, as their birthdays approach as well as, anniversary wishes to Andrea and Kyle Francis (5), Mallory and Ben Schmitmeyer (15), Amy and Jason Hoying (18), Jamie and Ben Dues (19), Lisa and Mark Barga (29), Cindy and AJ Bey (30), Gary and Pamela Goettemoeller (31), Cindy and Ralph Dapore (33), Eileen and Jim Prenger (40), Jeanette and Mark Barga (40), Becky and Jerry Chrisman (40), Cindy and Sherman Lewis (42), Julie and Dave Heung (42), Sharon and Paul Monnin (49), Sue and Jim Christian (49), Judy and Terry Pepple (53), Linda and Basil Mangen (55), Lavon and Lester Bernholt (65), and all couples celebrating anniversaries..

Please keep in your prayers my niece Danielle Cochran Ring (27), Duane Goubeaux (60), Pauline Clark Meyer (82), and all those who have passed, including those whose anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick and suffering, for those who struggle, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones. It might get easier, but the pain never goes completely away.

As an act of kindness, wish everyone a happy thanksgiving, give your neighbor a friendly wave, say hello or take a few moments to catch up with one another. Say a prayer for those you cannot see or those who are hospitalized or homebound. Never forget each of us is called to be a neighbor to one another.