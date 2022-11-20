Kroger celebrates opening of refreshed store

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — After several months of remodeling, the Greenville Kroger store held a ribbon cutting to celebrate its grand re-opening. The store features new services and expanded departments to better assist customers with their shopping.

According to Jennifer Moore, corporate affairs manager, the remodel was a $2.6 million investment into the Greenville community. “What we have added here is Starbucks. We also refreshed the floral department. We did new décor on the exterior of the store with signage and updated the center of the store to make the shopping experience a bit better. The produce department got a refresh, as well, with more fresh produce.”

Greenville Store Leader Kim Burnett welcomed associates and guests and praised her customers, “Thank you to Greenville and the Darke County community for your loyalty and patronage for the last seven months as we journeyed through this remodel. She continued, “I appreciate your loyalty and dedication while coming through the tunnels day-after-day to shop with us. Today, I am able to present to you the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Moore added, “Our customers were very, very patient, which we’re grateful for because they knew at the end of the day, they were going to get a refreshed store. Those that have walked in have absolutely loved it.”

More explained they chose to refresh the Greenville store because they have heard the feedback from their customers. When customers go to other stores, they see things that weren’t at their local store. “We took that feedback and said let’s just go ahead make these additions to make the shopping experience great,” she said.

Ann Reed, president of Cincinnati/Dayton Division of Kroger, said, “I could not be more proud of the team here today and I know they’ve got an amazing store in store for you. I want to think our Greenville store manager Kim (Burnett). I can’t thank you enough for what you’ve done to lead our teams through a remodel.”

Jeff Whitaker, at-large representative for Greenville Council, commended Kroger for their investment into Greenville, “I want to thank everyone at Kroger, from the top down, for making this a wonderful place for people to come and shop, right here in Greenville.” Joining Whitaker to represent the city were council members Chris Norris, Brian Brown, and Clarence Godwin. Mayor Steve Willman was unable to attend because of illness but sent his best wishes.

The celebration ceremony also included the Greenville High School Marching Band of Pride that played Grand Old Flag and the Greenville High School fight song. The band marched through the aisles of the store. Kroger appreciated their efforts with a $500 gift card.

The store also hosted retired 700 WLW radio personality Jim Scott, a circus performer, giveaways to Garst Museum, Winery at Versailles and Maid-Rite Sandwich Shop, as well as $10 Kroger gift cards throughout the weekend.

To contact Daily Advocate Editor Ryan Berry, email [email protected]