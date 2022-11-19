Lady Trojans basketball grinds out a win in overtime

By Drew Terhall

ARCANUM — The Lady Trojans get their first win of the season with a home overtime win over Fort Recovery, 41-40.

Head coach Abbey Moore said Fort Recovery made the big plays at the end to get it into overtime when her team couldn’t get that one run to seal the win in regulation.

“I’m extremely proud of my girls for being able to get it done and in the end, pick up the win tonight. Wish we weren’t in that situation, but at the same time it’s good for these girls to be in those situations and gain that experience,” Moore said.

Arcanum jumped out to a big lead early in the game. They led 13-3 in the first quarter. At halftime, they were up 24-17. Fort Recovery started to limit their turnovers and started to make their shots.

The Lady Trojans’ defense held strong during the first half. They were able to keep Fort Recovery from lighting up the scoreboard by forcing turnovers. Despite Fort Recovery being able to crash the boards on the offensive glass, Arcanum limited their second chance points.

It seemed like the team improved from their season opener. They didn’t turnover the ball much and were able to find a rhythm on offense.

“We got better from last night. We reduced the turnovers and did a better job on the boards,” Moore said.

After three quarters, it was a 28-19 Arcanum lead. It wasn’t until late in the fourth quarter when Fort Recovery struck.

With just over two minutes left in regulation, Fort Recovery to two quick three pointers to get within four of the Lady Trojans, 32-28.

Sophomore Brooke Anderson made the biggest play for Arcanum in the fourth quarter. She drained two free throws to go up six with just a minute left.

Fort Recovery cashed in on their offensive rebounds and scored two more three pointer to send the game into overtime tied a 34-34.

Sophomore Alexis Gibbons took over the game in overtime. She scored all seven points for Arcanum to get the win. Moore said she knew Gibbons would execute the play calls she was giving her team.

The biggest two points for Gibbons came late in overtime. Down 39-40, Gibbons was fouled and went to the free throw line. With little time left, she went to the charity stripe and sank both free throws. Moore said the team looked calmed during the big moments of this game, something they want to the team to be day in and day out.

“That takes some courage to do that, that’s kind of what we’re all about. Getting stronger, being strong and courageous and having that courage when you’re on the floor. Not playing scared, not playing timid,” Moore said.

Now 1-1 on the early season, the Lady Trojans will take on their first WOAC opponent of the year in Ansonia at home. Game is set for a 6 p.m. start.

