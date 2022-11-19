Gilbert arrested after holding female and daughter captive

UNION CITY — On Nov. 18, officers of the Union City Ohio Police Department were dispatched to 337 North Walnut St. in reference to a Domestic incident.

Upon officers arriving a female was found with multiple injuries. During the investigation, it was found that the female was involved in a domestic altercation with her boyfriend. Further investigation showed that the female had been locked inside her house with her boyfriend, and unable to leave for six days.

The female was immediately taken to the Union City, Ohio Fire & Rescue, where she was then transported to Wayne HealthCare emergency department for immediate medical care.

During the investigation, it was found that Preston Gilbert, 24, of Union City, Ohio barricaded the female inside her residence and assaulted her for several days. Gilbert at one point used a box-cutter to cut the female

Gilbert was arrested by the Union City Ohio Police Department in the early morning hours of Nov. 12, 2022 for domestic violence. Gilbert was released by the Darke County Municipal Court on his own recognizance. It was just hours after his release, when he returned to his residence that he held his girlfriend and her daughter against their will, and assaulted her for six days.

The female was able to escape when employees of the Darke County Department of Job and Family Services arrived at the house to check on the children in the residence.

An arrest warrant was issued for Preston Gilbert for felonious assault. He was located in the early morning hours of Nov. 19. Gilbert is currently being held in the Randolph County Sheriff jail where he’s awaiting extradition back to Ohio

A meeting is scheduled with the Darke County Prosecutor’s office to review the case and file additional charges on Gilbert.

A special thanks to the Union City, Indiana police department, and Darke County Sheriff’s office for their assistance investigating this case.