19-year old appears for felonious assault

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — J. Keith Dispennette granted ILC treatment. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Dispennette, of Greenville, originally appeared for a suppression hearing for an aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, case. He was granted admission into a Lieu of Conviction treatment program for up to 60 months, as the state did not object to the motion due to Dispennette having 30 years in between this case and his prior trafficking, a felony of the third degree case in 1992. Dispennette was also sentenced to 100 hours of community service, and if he fails to comply, he faces up to 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine or up to 60 months of community supervision.

Simon J. Jennings, 19, of Portland, Ind. appeared for a suppression hearing for felonious assault, a felony of the second degree. Jennings is a suspect in a shooting that had taken place in the 400 block of E. North Street of Union City on June 30. Jennings had crashed his vehicle in the 700 block of Lynwood Court and later fled the scene. A bystander and witness detained him.

During the suppression hearing, Police Chief Mark Ater, Jr. with the Union City Police Department spoke on the incident. He stated he was at home when the call about the shooting came in. When they detained Jennings, he stated “Jennings pleads the fifth, and he stopped asking him questions” regarding the specifics. Chief Ater did ask Jennings personal information in order to help with identification and from there Jennings gave out more information.

It was advised Jennings told officers that he shot another male in the 400 block of E. North Street. The victim involved in the shooting had been transported to the Miami Valley Hospital, Level 1 Trauma Center for further care the day of the incident and was later determined to be in fair condition.

Chief Ater advised the court Jennings offered the information regarding the shooting on his own free will, and he did not ask for any information outside of his name and birth date for identification purposes.

A trial date has yet to be determined.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer email [email protected]