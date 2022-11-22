Bear’s Mill Candlelight Walk and Open House is Dec. 2

GREENVILLE — The Friends of Bears Mill invite the community to celebrate the season and share in an evening of festivities at their annual Candlelight Walk and Open House at historic Bear’s Mill, Friday, Dec. 2, 6-9 p.m. Guests will be entertained with holiday music by local folksinger, Joseph Helfrich. This event is free to the public; however, donations are greatly appreciated.

“This is a walkable outdoor experience. Bundle up the family and head outside for a walk along the millrace and nature trail that is lit up with the warm glow of luminaries” said Kim Rudnick, Board President for the Friends of Bear’s Mill nonprofit organization. “Follow the path to a crackling bonfire in the woods and roast hot dogs and marshmallows while sipping hot chocolate. This is a family-friendly evening that will be sure to delight you.”

Inside the Mill, enjoy a cup of gourmet coffee and holiday music while shopping the Mill Store and Clark Gallery. In addition to our Bear’s Mill stoneground flours and meals, the Mill Store will be filled with holiday decorations, ornaments and special gifts, with an emphasis on homemade and handmade items. Also featured will be our locally made holiday candies, coffee by Boston Stoker, breads by Bakehouse Bread and Cookie Company, seasonal treats, gourmet food items and Bear’s Mill souvenirs.

On display in the Clark Gallery will be handmade items by local consignors as well as handcrafted glass Christmas ornaments created by Deb Moseley of Dancing Glass Jewelry. Additionally, the functional stoneware pottery from the Millrace Gallery Potters, Julie Clark, Dionne Mayhew and Rita Wiley, is a year-round feature in the gallery at Bear’s Mill.

The Mill Store and Clark Gallery are operated by the Friends of Bear’s Mill; the Mill and surrounding grounds are the newest addition to the Darke County Parks. Bear’s Mill is located at 6450 Arcanum-Bear’s Mill Road, about five miles east of Greenville. For more information contact Bear’s Mill at 937-548-5112 or at www.bearsmill.org.