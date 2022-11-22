Ohio State’s AgOne program application is open

COLUMBUS — Ohio State’s Leadership Center has opened the application and nomination form for AgOne (agone.osu.edu), a new, year-long program for prospective or current board members within the agricultural industry who are interested in identifying the next steps for themselves to level up their leadership. Applications and nominations are due Wednesday, Dec. 14.

“Individuals who serve on boards want to make a meaningful impact during their time of service,” said Dr. Shannon Washburn, professor and chair of the Department of Agricultural Communication, Education, and Leadership (ACEL). “This program allows its members to transform the individual influence they can have on their industry through leadership training.”

Throughout the year, cohort members will complete skill and behavior assessments, attend one-on-one coaching sessions to create a roadmap of learning and leadership, attend in-person and virtual workshops, participate in group discussions around leadership case studies, examine videos and articles from cutting-edge leadership experts, and expand personal networks to surface new opportunities.

“AgOne focuses on meeting each leader where they are in their leadership journey to provide them with a unique opportunity for growth,” said Maggie Good, program manager of AgOne with the OSU Leadership Center. “Members of the program will learn about their personal leadership – their strengths and weaknesses, effective listening, conflict management and influencing and empowering others, and how to utilize their skills to lead in a board setting.”

The AgOne program is a collaboration between the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES), ACEL, the OSU Leadership Center, and the Max M. Fisher College of Business. More information can be found at agone.osu.edu or by contacting Maggie Good, program manager of AgOne, at [email protected]