Growing backyard mushrooms

NORTH STAR — How would you like to start growing and harvesting your own mushrooms? OSU Extension Darke and Mercer County are offering a program that is an introduction to outdoor mushroom cultivation that can provide homegrown protein.

Central State ANR Educator Marc Amante will provide information on creating mulched beds to grow wine cap mushrooms, how to build totem stacks of large and small logs for different mushroom production. This program will take place at the North Star Community Center, 124 E. Star Road, North Star, from 9-11 a.m. on Dec. 16.

RSVP by Dec. 14 to Taylor Dill at [email protected] or 937-548-5215.