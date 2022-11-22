Upcoming blood drives in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Community Blood Center has a critical shortage of type O negative blood and a need for all donors as the holiday season begins. There are several donation sites available in the coming weeks in Darke County.

Donate at the Franklin Monroe High School community blood drive Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 8 a.m. to noon at 8591 Oakes Road, Arcanum.

Donate at the Greenville Federal Bank community blood drive Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 690 Wagner Ave., Greenville.

Donate at the Ansonia High School community blood drive Thursday, Dec. 1 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 600 East Canal St., Ansonia.

Everyone who registers to donate with CBC in November will get the navy knit Blood Donor Beanie and will be automatically entered in the “Battle of Ohio” drawing to win two tickets to the Bengals vs. Browns game Dec. 11 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.

Your donation will help CBC replenish the Thanksgiving holiday period blood supply and prepare for the arrival of winter and the holiday season.

Save time when you donate by downloading the new Donor Time app. You can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call (937) 461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 15-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.