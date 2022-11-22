Precision Farming Academy planned

COLLEGE CORNER — Are you interested in learning more about the future of precision agriculture? Apple Farm Service is honored to be hosting the Precision Academy on Jan. 6 at the Hueston Woods State Park Conference Center in College Corner, Ohio.

The Precision Academy is a day of learning and networking for all things precision ag. “We can’t wait to host this academy!” states Alex Ryan, Precision Manager for Apple Farm Service. “It’s going to be a great day packed with industry experts, new technology, and opportunities for learning and networking.”

Those who attend the academy will hear from a large panel of regional and national experts, have time for open discussion and round tables, and enjoy a complementary catered breakfast and lunch.

This large panel of experts include; Tracy Intihar (Assistant Director of the Dept of Ag for Ohio), John Fulton (Professor at College of Food, Ag, and Bio Engineering at the Ohio State University), Jim Love (Light Robotics Manager & Herbicide Specialist at Beck’s Hybrids), and many others.

“This free event is open to the entire public,” says Kent Holmes, Marketing Manager for Apple Farm Service. “Whether you farm thousands of acres, or you’re a high school student just wanting to learn what precision agriculture is, you are all invited! The line-up of speakers and topics will bring new knowledge for everyone to take home.”

The Precision Farming Academy opens at 8 a.m. on Jan. 6 with the first presentation beginning at 9 a.m. The last presentation and discussion will end at 3 p.m. Guests who want to attend but cannot stay for the entire duration are also welcome. A free catered breakfast and lunch are included with RSVP.

“This is by no means a sales pitch,” mentioned Ryan. “Yes, Apple Farm Service is organizing this event, but the purpose of this event is to offer current knowledge and outlook on current and future precision ag topics. We understand that the future of agriculture will be done with precision applications. We want to share our enthusiasm and give you the opportunity to gain useful knowledge you can use to improve your farming operations.”

Those who are interested in learning more about this event, including the current schedule, can visit AppleFarmService.com/Academy. While there, you can RSVP for the event. Apple Farm Service asks that those interested RSVP before Dec. 20 or until seats are filled.