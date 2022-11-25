Fort GreeneVille DAR host WAA Day on Dec. 17

Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR Announces Greenville Union Cemetery as an Official Location for the 2022 National

Wreaths Across America Day

The cemetery will join the more than 3,100 participating locations across the country to Remember, Honor and Teach on

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022

GREENVILLE — National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) announced Greenville Union Cemetery in Greenville has once again joined in the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, as an official location for 2022. This is the fifth year that the cemetery will participate in this national program.

The goal for Greenville Union Cemetery is to raise enough funds to place sponsored veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of all 1,602 local heroes laid to rest there, to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration. Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution is proud to say that the goal to honor all 1,602 Veterans at Greenville Union Cemetery has been met.

The special guest this year is Brigadier General Dale R. White. He is the Program Executive Officer for Fighters and Advanced Aircraft, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Air Force Materiel Command, WrightPatterson Air Force Base, Ohio. He is responsible for the development, production, fielding, sustainment, and modernization of the Air Force fighter portfolio, which includes $42B FYDP for A-10, A-29, F-15, F-16, F-22, and special programs; as well as the development of the Next Generation Air Dominance program and other advanced aircraft capability development activities, to include the Skyborg Vanguard program. In addition, he is responsible for the management and execution of $90.5B in active FMS case funding to provide TACAIR capability to our international partners.

Brigadier General White is a 1997 distinguished graduate of ROTC Detachment 845 at Texas Christian University. His career has included a wide variety of scientific, acquisition, and operational planning assignments involving space, cyber, and aircraft systems; including assignments at the Space and Missile Systems Center; Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Air Force Research Laboratory; Headquarters Air Intelligence Agency, BIG SAFARI Systems Group, and the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office. He has also served in key staff assignments at HQ AFMC and in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition (SAF/AQ), where he served as the Executive Officer to the Commander in AFMC and as the Executive Officer to the Military Deputy, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition. Prior to assuming his current position, the general served as the PEO for Advanced Aircraft, AFLCMC, AFMC, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio.

In this capacity, he led the highly classified multi-billion dollar Advanced Aircraft portfolio prior to it being combined with the Air Force’s TACAIR portfolio to form what is currently the Fighter and Advanced Aircraft Directorate, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Air Force Materiel Command, WrightPatterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about the sacrifices made for us to live freely. This year, there will be more than 3,100 participating locations placing veterans’ wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, Dec. 17 – with more than two million volunteers coming together.

“We are forever grateful for the thousands of supporters who dedicate their time and effort to fulfilling our mission all year long,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and without their continued support, Wreaths Across America would not exist.”

Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America are invited to Greenville Union Cemetery on National Wreaths Across America Day, Dec. 17 at noon. It is a free community event open to all people. For more information, to donate or to sign up to volunteer, visit

https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/150204/Overview/?relatedId=150197.