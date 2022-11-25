Local Briefs

GHS Class of 1955

GREENVILLE — Greenville High School Class of 1955 will hold its Christmas Luncheon at noon on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Jack’s Cabin, 851 Martin St., Greenville. For the gift exchange, men bring a gift for a man and women bring a gift for a woman. For more information contact Georgeanna.

PERI plans meeting

GREENVILLE — The next meeting/luncheon of the Darke County Public Employee Retirees, Inc., will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, at the VFW, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville. The cost of the lunch is $10, payable at the door.

Their Christmas celebration will consist of a meal, Bingo with prizes and fellowship.

Anyone who has retired, or is a spouse of a retired individuals, that is affiliated with the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS) is welcome to attend and is eligible to join the local chapter of PERI. If you would like to attend this meeting, make a reservation by calling Vivian Nieport, attendance chairwoman, at 937-548-3961, on or before Sunday, Nov. 27. If there is no answer, please leave a message and she will return your call. Current members will be contacted by the PERI calling committee.

Greenville CIC to meet

GREENVILLE — The Greenville CIC will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 1 p.m., in the basement conference room of the Municipal Building (located at 100 Public Square) for their November meeting.

Living Nativity holiday event

GREENVILLE — Village Green Health Campus, 1315 KitchenAid Way, Greenville, will host a Living Nativity and Silent Auction Holiday event on Friday, Dec. 9, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Join the team for a festive night of fun. Enjoy live music and entertainment, and delicious food including soup with bread bowls, baked goods, egg nog, hot chocolate and coffee. Live animals for the living nativity scene provided by Idle-Hour ranch. Themed trees will be on display throughout the facility for silent auction. Winners will be announced on Dec. 11. The cost is $10 per carload with proceeds benefiting Rustic Hope. RSVP by Dec. 6 to Teresa Innocent, 937-564-8967.