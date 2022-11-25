By Kathy Monnin

Versailles News

We all live in a constantly changing world. The seasons, the weather, fashion, slang, trends, technology, etc. The coronavirus of 2020 drastically changed our world, as we locked down businesses, schools, churches, and families. It had many negative repercussions, but also some positive business and communication changes which were beneficial to individuals, such as working from home, telehealth communication via Zoom or a telephone, and Door Dash, getting your food and groceries delivered. Since most businesses struggle with hiring personnel, more automation has evolved, and since the transportation industry has been hit extremely hard some companies are looking towards drone technology and completely autonomous fleets. Can you imagine!

We as people also change. Throughout our lives we have changes in attitudes, behaviors, priorities, values and even friendships. For this reason, being true to oneself can be a most difficult thing to do. Being true to ourself means thinking and acting in ways that align with our own values, beliefs, and morals—rather than the values of others. To live true to ourself we must know who we are. Really know ourself, not simply our name, address, family history, occupation, etc., but know what our values are. To know what is most important in our life, and if it is that life-affirming.

With all the changes, our vocabulary and ideas about life have evolved too. We know this with many of the words today being derogatory when they once were perfectly safe. And evolution has deferent meanings depending on its genre. Social evolution is different from scientific evolution. Scientific evolution is a theory that all living things develop in their complexity to adapt to their environment. While social evolution is caused by man’s desire for control, therefore he creates complexity. For this reason, our values can conflict with our intended purpose.

Change is gradual, little by little, day by day, week by week, year by year, but in ten years we will see the direction you were going and in 50 years we will see drastic enough changes to know if we were on the right path or not. Therefore, we may need to find something that remains constant if we do not want to lose our direction. For me I believe “that constant” is God who never changes, although I continually fall off the path I wish to follow. Top priorities of people include God, family, money, fame, love, health, happiness, success, longevity, or control.

Each of us has the freedom to ignore our purpose, set our priorities and pursue our goals. It just seems to take more love and tolerance today, as well as confidence, discipline, and wisdom. Humility is also important because we never truly obtain our goals without others, nor do we have an easy time navigating. Throughout our lives we will encounter temptation, corruption, deceit, division, betrayal, discouragement, etc. As Sarah J. Maas said “Life isn’t easy, no matter where you are. You’ll make choices you think are right, and then suffer for them.” It would be a funny quote if it didn’t have the sting of truth within.

The good news is when we are true to ourself we are not bothered by other’s opinions, advice, or ridicule. We are living our life authentically just as those naysayers are free to live theirs.

“Life is all about being true to yourself and what you believe in.” ~Andy Biersack

“Love yourself. Forgive yourself. Be true to yourself. How you treat yourself sets the standard for how others will treat you.” ~Steve Maraboli

“God never changes; Patient endurance Attains to all things; Who God possesses; In nothing is wanting; Alone God suffices.” ~Teresa of Avila

DID YOU KNOW?

The day before Thanksgiving is called “National Jukebox Day” and is traditionally the busiest night in bars. For Versailles that was the Eagles with Karen Holsapple spinning records.

And unless you just crawled out from under a rock, you already know the day after Thanksgiving is called “Black Friday”. This traditionally marks the start of the Christmas shopping season in the United States. It’s now the biggest Christmas shopping day, up until then the biggest day was the Saturday before Christmas.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday, Nov. 25, 8–8, Bruns Highway Harvest, 11291 State Route 47, Versailles, begins selling fresh trees, and other Christmas decorations. They’ll be open Monday–Saturday 8–8 and Sunday 9-6.

Saturday, Nov. 26, opening at 11 a.m., the OSU/TUN game will be televised with free hotdogs and hamburgers at the Ansonia American Legion.

Sunday, Nov. 27, 2–6 p.m., Karaoke at the Ansonia American Legion and an open kitchen.

Monday, Nov. 28, 1–3:30 p.m., Memory Lane Dance held at the Greenville VFW. Music by Tom Everhart. Open to the public with $5 admission at the door.

Tuesday, Nov. 29, 9–10:30 a.m., (Widow/Widowers) Breakfast at the Wooden Spoon.

Tuesday, Nov. 29, 1–1:45 p.m., Silver Sneakers Classic Workout and 2–2:45 p.m. Silver Sneakers Chair Yoga at the Versailles YMCA. (This is a three-week session that ends the week of Dec. 19. Beat the New Years rush, come in, exercise and socialize. Call 937-526-4488 to see if you qualify for free classes.

Tuesday, Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m., “A Dicken’s Christmas Carol” will be performed at the Versailles Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $10 at the door or order online. The other performances will be this Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 30, 5–7 p.m., Reuben sandwiches at the Ansonia American Legion

Friday, Dec. 2, 1–1:45 p.m., Silver Sneakers Classic Workout and 2–2:45 p.m. Silver Sneakers Chair Yoga at the Versailles YMCA. (This is a three-week session that ends the week of Dec. 19)

Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 & 4, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Woodsview Alpaca, 12144 Reed Road, Versailles is having a Christmas Open House.

Sunday, Dec. 4, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., breakfast at the K of C Hall, Versailles. This benefits the Versailles Council of Churches food pantry. Free will donation. There will be sausage, ham, eggs, pancakes, French toast, biscuits and gravy.

Monday, Dec. 5, Christmas Band Concert, 7 p.m., in the Performing Arts Center (HS theater). Donations appreciated.

Happy birthday wishes to Shirley Goldschmidt, Jill Simons, Kristi Rogers Thiebeau, Jeremy Litton, Nancy Greve, Diane Magoto, Fr. Dan Schmitmeyer, Deanna Davis, Phyllis Davis, Julie Francis, David Bey, Rosemary Paulus, Jenny Crandall, Scott Holzapfel, Alayna Bartram, Joan Epperly, Deb Blakeley, Nathan Epperly, Tangie Wood, Dr. Jon Kremer, T.J. Barga, Kim Cooper, Jenny Harris, Julie Homan, Karen Schultz, Jim Lawrence, Bill Klipstine, Jennifer Rinderle, Michelle Dircksen, Kathy Wilker, Tina Jones, Bernadette Siekman, Mary Beth Erisman, Scott Garrison, Angie Savage, Ron Gehret and Andy Monnin as their birthdays approach as well as, anniversary wishes to Dee and Tom Carrington (14), Arlena and Scott Bruey (17), Amy and Bryan Bartram (18), Bev and Randy Garrison (49), Judy and Terry Pepple (53), Louie and Bill Francis (54), Diane and Larry Prenger (56), and all couples celebrating anniversaries.

Please keep in your prayers Mark Siegel (65), my sister-in-law, Sharon Monnin (74), Jerald Bergman (76), Howard Ingalls, Sr. (89), and all those who have passed, including those whose anniversary of their passing is near. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick and suffering, for those who struggle, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones. It might get easier, but the pain never goes completely away.

As an act of kindness, lets bite our tongue next time we want to talk ill of someone, unless we are in session with a therapist. Each of us marches to the beat of a different drummer.

Until someone steps on our feet or attacks our family it’s no concern of ours. We should focus on ourself, that is usually enough to keep us busy and perhaps out of trouble.