Stillwater Church plans live nativity

COVINGTON — The annual Live Nativity Walk presented by Stillwater Community Church is scheduled to take place this year on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3.

There will be six guided “walks” each night. The first “walk” starts at 6 p.m., with other “walks” conducted every half hour. The last “walk” is to begin at 8:30 p.m. Admission is free, and every one of all ages is invited. The “walks” take place on the grounds of Stillwater Community Church located at 7900 W. Sugar Grove Road (1/2-mile west of State Route 48), between Pleasant Hill and Covington.

Each “walk” takes you back in time more than 2,000 years and tells the story of the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ. You will walk to the home of Mary, follow Mary to Elizabeth’s home, and visit Joseph’s carpenter shop in Nazareth. You will then travel to the inn in Bethlehem, visit outdoors with the shepherds, and listen as the angels announce the birth of Jesus. Finally, you will travel with the shepherds to the stable to see the new-born Savior.

After each “walk”, you are invited to warm up by a crackling fire; and to enjoy some hot chocolate, delicious homemade cookies, and friendly fellowship.

Call 937-473-5270, e-mail [email protected], or visit the Stillwater Community Church Facebook page for more information.