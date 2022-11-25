UC Lions hear updates on 911 system

UNION CITY, Ind. — The Union City Lions Club met Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Community Room in Union City. The meeting began with a great meal of fried chicken, potatoes, corn, and pie.

The program was presented by Chris Shaneyfelt, Randolph County’s 911 director. Shaneyfelt is also the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director. He has worked in emergency services since 1984. Shaneyfelt talked about the upgrade in the communication system in Randolph County. The upgrade started in 2016 and has included a remodel of the 911 call center in Winchester. The new equipment also consists of a new radio system and three, 300-foot towers. The towers are located just outside of Deerfield, at the new Randolph County Highway Garage, and along highway 36 in the southern part of the county and cover our county much better than the old system.

The system went live in July 2022 and is making the job of first responder more efficient.

The Union City Lions welcomed its newest member, David Hsia. Hsia runs Bear’s Rootbeer (formerly A&W) in Union City.