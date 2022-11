Here are the Maid-Rite sportsmanship award winners from Greenville athletics.

Week of Nov. 14, 2022

JR. HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL – Claire Lind

JR. HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL – Jayden Tinkham

JR. HIGH CHEERLEADERS – Caitlyn Warner

JR. HIGH WRESTLING – Cael Cromwell

GIRLS BASKETBALL – Addie Klosterman

BOYS BASKETBALL – Lucas Brenner

RES. & VAR. CHEERLEADERS – Hailey Finlay

RES. & VAR. WRESTLING – Crocket Parsons

BOYS & GIRLS SWIMMING – Natalee Swallow

BOYS & GIRLS BOWLING – Aleiha Fenton