Pitsburg COB to host live nativity

PITSBURG — The Pitsburg Church of the Brethren invites all to attend their live nativity on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 5-7 p.m. The church is located in the northwest corner of Pitsburg at 8376 Pitsburg Laura Road.

This live nativity will you to experience the ultimate gift to mankind, the birth of our Lord and Savior. The will have showings every half-hour beginning at 5 p.m. Follow the luminaries to the northwest corner of the parking area.

Celebrate the reason for the season with singing, live animals and refreshments. There will be live music inside with homemade cookies, hot cocoa, coffee and a good place to relax.

To learn more about the church and their activities, be sure to follow them on Facebook and You Tube at Pitsburg Church of the Brethren.