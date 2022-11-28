Versailles FFA conducting local toy drive for new toys

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA chapter is conducting their annual toy drive. They are teaming up with the Versailles Council of Churches and conducting a new toy collection drive that will be given to the families that are served through the Versailles Council of Churches.

The new toys that are distributed through Council of Churches will range from babies through age of 18. These toys will be collected in various barrels that are listed below within the Versailles area. Any extra toys that are not distributed through the Council of Churches will be given to St Denis Catholic church, Rustic Hope, Ronald McDonald House of Dayton, St Vincent DePaul and Dayton Children’s Hospital.

They will be collecting new toys only this year, they apologize for any inconvenience.

Donations can be made from Nov. 18 through Dec. 13. The drop off spots include: St. Denis Catholic Church, Holy Family Church, Versailles Christian Church, Trinity Lutheran Church, Versailles United Methodist Church, Webster United Methodist Church, Dollar General, Versailles Ace Hardware, Johns IGA, Park National Bank, Versailles Savings and Loan and Versailles Schools Cafetorium .

If you want to make a monetary donation, please make checks payable to Versailles Council of Churches or to Versailles FFA at 280 Marker Rd. Versailles, Ohio 45380. Please join us in making the holiday season brighter for all Darke County and other local children.