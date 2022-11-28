Versailles FFA members participate in county parliamentary procedure contest

VERSAILLES —Congratulations to the Versailles FFA members who competed in the Darke County FFA Parliamentary Procedure Contest on Tuesday, Nov. 22. As part of the Parliamentary Procedure contest, each team -consisting of six to eight members- was responsible for completing a fifteen-minute demonstration of parliamentary procedure that included using six different abilities and motions. Each student also took a test that assessed their knowledge of rules of order related to parliamentary procedure.

The varsity team consisted of chair Colin Batten, Secretary Camille George, and members Andrew Lyons, Zoe Billenstein, Jayna Luthman, and Eden Barga. The team placed 2nd overall in the county. The varsity team will move on to the district contest on Nov. 30.

Versailles FFA also had two teams competing in the first-year division, also known as Novice, and placed 1st and 2nd overall in both novice contests. Both teams were composed of all 8th graders.

The 1st place team overall consisted of President Hank Smith, Vice President Gracie Henry, Secretary Rhylan Broerman, Treasurer Simone Grieshop, Reporter Natalie Gehret, Sentinel Max Wilker, Student Advisor Luke Borchers, and member Luke DeMange.

The 2nd place overall team consisted of President Ben Pitsenbarger, Vice President Adam Rauh, Secretary Greta Broering, Treasurer Lucy Schmitmeyer, Reporter Brady Rogers, Sentinel Cale DeMange, Student Advisor Nathan Timmerman, and member Isley DeMange.

Both varsity and novice teams will move onto the district contest.