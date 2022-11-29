DAR and Ladybugs lay wreath

Fort GreenVille DAR and Ladybug Garden Club and Butterflies Junior Garden Club recently placed a holiday wreath at the Darke County Courthouse Veterans Monument in honor of all veterans and active military who serve our country. According to Charlene Thornhill, “The wreath is a noble fir mixed and accented with a festive bow. The Garden Club is honored to be a part of this annual event.” Shown are DAR members Debbie Nisonger, Doris Aultman, Debbie Bromagen and Garden Club members Charlene Thornhill, Kim Cromwell, and Ladybug Garden Club President Carol Hosbrook-Cole.