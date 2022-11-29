Versailles FFA celebrates monthly birthdays

VERSAILLES — On Monday, Nov. 14, Versailles FFA Members visited the Versailles Senior Citizen Community Center to celebrate the monthly birthdays. Every month Versailles FFA will celebrate birthdays with cake and ice cream and conduct a special activity.

As part of the birthday celebration, Versailles FFA brought along fall crafts and assisted in making the fall craft. In addition Versailles FFA brought cards, a poster and plants to Barbara J. and Mary who celebrated their birthdays in November.

Versailles FFA members that helped include: Jacob Shoeff, Ryan Shoeff, Camille George, Riley Kruckeberg, Colin Batten, Luke Kaiser, Andrew Lyons, Josie Pothast, Molly White-Shappie, Patrick McGlinch, Emma Middendorf, Abby Henry, Gracie Henry, Elizabeth Rodriguez, and Zoe Billenstein