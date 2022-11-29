FAS matches Pet Supply Drive contributions

GREENVILLE — The team at Financial Achievement Services invites the community to participate in their Pet Supply Drive, benefiting the dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter.

The supply drive aims to provide items of comfort and joy to the animals at the shelter waiting for their forever homes.

FAS recognizes that many people have pets who provide us great comfort and joy, especially during the last couple years as most of us spent so much time at home. For those dogs waiting to be adopted, we hope to provide them a small amount of the cheer they will one day bring to their adopters.

“We at FAS are longtime supporters of the Darke County Friends of the Animal Shelter and all the wonderful work they have done to create Darke County’s only dog park,” said Matt Arnold, president of Financial Achievement Services. “Partnering with the shelter to help provide some of their most needed items seemed like a great way to extend that support and help them continue to provide for the dogs in their care.”

From Dec. 1-23, community members can drop off donations at the FAS office at 5116 Children’s Home Bradford Rd, Greenville, Ohio 45331. Donations can be brought inside during normal office hours, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., or left in the collection bin by the main entrance after hours. Items the shelter has most need for include dog toys (any kind, indoor or outdoor), dry dog food, dog shampoo, dog treats, bleach & paper towels. Dog toys are currently the most needed item, followed by bleach & paper towels. For each item donated, FAS will match the contribution to provide a double benefit to the shelter.

As lovers of four-legged friends of all kinds, FAS is involved with the mission of Darke County Friends of the Shelter. A non-profit organization, their goal is to help with the special needs of the Darke County Animal Shelter, which provides the best possible chance of reuniting lost dogs and cats with their owners. FAS supports this mission as a sponsor of the organization’s annual 5K walk/run for Scentral Park. During this holiday season they encourage everyone to remember that a pet is forever!

Financial Achievement Services, Inc. is committed to being a leading independent financial services firm driven by a team of caring professionals partnering with clients to navigate life's experiences. Learn more about Financial Achievement Services' mission, team, and community reinvestment by visiting www.teamfas.com. Contact us at 937-548-2210 or visit our office at 5116 Children's Home Bradford Rd, Greenville, OH 45331.