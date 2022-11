The Union City Lions Club participated in the annual “Light Parade” on Friday, Nov. 25. The Parade began in Ohio and proceeded to the Harter Park Community Christmas on the Indiana side of town. Lions’ President Jim Dubeansky and owner of Jim’s Auto Detailing provided the Truck and Trailer for the display. Gus the Lion is shown with Union City, Ohio Mayor Duane Pouder, and Santa Clause. Community Christmas at Harter Park is open to the public every evening at 6 p.m. until New Year’s Eve.