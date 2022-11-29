Greenville bowling splits against Minster

By Drew Terhall

UNION CITY — The Greenville boys and girls bowling teams split against Minster High School in their first home match of the season.

The girls’ team won in a close match, 1664-1618. Aleiha Fenton had a game high of 126 and a series high 225.

The boys’ team dropped their match, 2448-1903. Alex Hadden had a game high of 187 and a series high of 327.

Both teams are now 1-1 early on in the season. They will face Troy High School on Dec. 7 in a away match.

