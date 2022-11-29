Commissioners discuss Stegall’s retirement

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners met to discuss Stegall’s retirement and bids. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present.

Following the Regular Session, the Commissioners hosted an open house commemorating Stegall’s retirement at the end of the year. Stegall advised, after today, he has nine sessions left as commissioner.

Stegall plans on enjoying his new found free time at the golf course and with his wife Rosemary. He said “we’ve been married 46 years, and I look forward to spending more time with her.”

The commissioners also opened sealed bids for Custom Farming at the county airport’s 38 acres in Richland Twp. The contract period will be from Jan. 1, 2023 thru Dec. 24, 2024. A total of two bids were received and Matt Rhoades had the lowest bid of $175 per acre against their competitor Matt Wuebker at Wuebker Poultry Inc. with a bid of $225 per acre. The commissioners voted to accept the bids as presented for review.

A notice of award was given to Mikesell Excavating, Inc. for Demolition and Site Revitalization Program project 3 for the property located at 907 Peters Road, Union City, OH. The contracting authority had accepted the bid on Nov. 18.

Mikesell Excavating must comply with the following conditions precedent within 15 days of the date of the Notice of Award: deliver to the county one agreement which shall be provided and then fully executed by bidder, deliver with the executed agreement the insurance documentation as specified in the quoting documents, and certification of personal property tax.

Failure to comply with these conditions within the time specified will entitle contracting authority to consider you in default of this Notice of Award.

A transfer of appropriations for the Darke County Prosecuting Attorney was approved for $2,000 in order to cover expenses that were not encumbered. $76.50 was transferred for the Darke County Municipal Court as there was not enough appropriation, and to cover telephone bills for the Darke County Commissioner’s Airport, a total of $243.28 was transferred.

Revenue and appropriation decreases for the 2021 EMPG to ensure they match was approved. Estimated revenue decrease from the County share totaled $0.53, and a total appropriation decrease of $0.53 was approved as well. $0.06 was appropriated from the salary ft and $0.47 was advanced out to create the total appropriation decrease.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

