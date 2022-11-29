Lawson Nickol remembered through t-shirt

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

ARCANUM — Lawson Nickol was a true American who knew the importance of American made products, especially clothing. In 2002, he founded the All American Clothing Co. with the goal of supporting families in the USA by keeping jobs in America.

Nickol and his company were featured on numerous television shows and he was always proud to promote American made clothing. Unfortunately, Nickol lost his battle with Alzheimer’s on Sept. 14, 2020.

Nickol’s family and his business wanted to memorialize the man that had a dream and followed through to make it a reality. The All American Clothing Co. created a t-shirt with a quote from Nickol, “Make Something Happen Today.” The shirt, which is made in America, features the All American Clothing Co. logo on the front and Nickol’s quote and signature on the back. Proceeds from the sale of the shirt will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

The company stated in a press release with the Alzheimer’s Assocation, “The shirt is a great reminder to ‘Make Something Happen Today’ in your own life, and encourage others to do the same, all while supporting a good cause.” They continued, “Hopefully, this is the beginning of a movement that will one day sweep the nation.”

Over 550 t-shirts have been sold thus far and the clothing company plans to keep them available at all times as a way to honor and remember Nickol. The t-shirt can be purchased online at https://www.allamericanclothing.com/collections/graphic-tees-made-in-usa/products/make-something-happen-today-tee and they are also available at their showroom at 1 Pop Rite Drive, Arcanum.

In addition to supporting the Alzheimer’s Association through the sale of the t-shirts, the All American Clothing Co. regularly supports the organization in the annual Darke County Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Today, the All American Clothing is continuing Nickol’s vision for American made products and keeping jobs in the USA. Earlier this year they announced a partnership with The Vermont Flannel Company to expand efforts in apparel manufacturing in the USA.

That strategic partnership, called USA Brands, is expected to combine two the country’s best known USA-made brands of blue jeans and flannel clothing, provide quality-made domestic clothing to consumers on a national scale at reasonable prices and strengthen The Vermont Flannel and All American Clothing’s commitment to American jobs and craftsmanship.

The All American Clothing Co. expects to unveil more plans for the company in the near future as they continue to follow Nickol’s lead and “Make Something Happen Today.”

To contact Daily Advocate Editor Ryan Berry, email [email protected]