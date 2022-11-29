Quarter Auction and holiday events

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

The 4th Annual Quarter Auction and Pasta Luncheon will be held Sunday, Dec. 4, in the Arcanum High School Cateria. The pasta luncheon starts at 12:30 p.m. and the auction starts at 2 p.m. The pasta luncheon includes pasta, garlic bread and a dessert for $5. The payper-bid paddle is $5 and an unlimited bid paddle is $50. The A# Boosters want to thank Greenville Federal, Picnic’s Pizza, RJ Warner Insurance, the Dayton Dragons, Modern Impressions, Troutwine’s Auto Sales & Service, the Cincinnati Museum, the Cincinnati Reds, Firehouse Winery, the Cincinnati Zoo for their sponsorship, as well as the many band parents for all their hard work and personal donations. Several big-ticket items in the auction are 4 tickets to The Nutcracker Dayton Ballet, 2 Gold passes to Cedar Point, tickets to the Dayton Dragons, Cincinnati Reds, and more that have been donated and will be up for auction! This event will start the fundraising campaign for the band’s trip to Disney to 2023. This is great fun and also a great way to win some prizes that you can wrap and put under the Christmas tree!

The Arcanum Athletic Booster’s will host “Breakfast with Santa” on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 to 11 a.m., in the Arcanum High School cafeteria. Tickets will be $6 to include breakfast of pancakes, sausage, and a drink. Children will receive a free photo with Santa, free face paint and free kid’s craft. For more information, please call the Athletic Department office at 937-692-5174, Extension1336.

Arcanum High School will host their 10th Annual Senior Citizen Luncheon on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 1:30 p.m. To make reservations, call 937-692-5174, Extension 1337 by Dec. 2. There will be entertainment by The Music Department and a meal of grilled cheese sandwiches, chicken noodle or vegetable soup, cookies and beverages.

Ready to “Eat Mor’ Chikin”? The Arcanum Athletic Boosters in cooperation with the Arcanum Alumni Association will offer for sale at the concession stand in the cafetorium Chic-Fil-A sandwiches at all boys’ home JV/Varsity games beginning Friday, Dec. 2. Be sure to come early and get your sandwich and a seat!

The Arcanum Alumni Association will also be on hand at the JV/Varsity Boys’ game in the cafetorium on December 2nd with their Trojan Way Mix snack as well as sample products for sale of their FAN GEAR fundraiser items: frosted mugs, coffee cups, coasters, insulated tumbler, wine tumbler and the Christmas ornament. Each item will be available with your choice of Trojan head, a picture of the old high school or the new high school building. All proceeds go to the Arcanum Alumni Association Scholarship Fund. All items will be available for delivery within 48 hours! Shop local and start your Christmas shopping for your favorite Trojan fan!

Come celebrate the season with singing, live animals, and refreshments at a live nativity on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Pitsburg Church of the Brethren, 8376 Pitsburg-Laura Road, Pitsburg.

Come in or call in to register at the Arcanum Public Library for a Christmas Card Craft night Thursday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. You must be 12 or older, each person can make up to 5 cards; you can make an old card new or create something new. The APL is located at 101 West North Street.

Christmas Caroling at the Arcanum Opera House will begin this weekend on Saturdays in December from 7 to 9 p.m. Organizers invite you to join them as they ring in the Holiday Season with these popular local groups: December 3rd – Arcanum Middle and High School Choirs’ Dec. 10 – Community of Faith Worship Team; and Dec. 17 – Donovan Brown and The Faithful Sons Quartet. Tickets are limited. Light refreshments will be served. For tickets contact www.eventcreate.com/e/caroling-at-the-opera-house . Tickets are going fast! Don’t miss this new holiday event!

Arcanum Butler Local Schools is now open to the public for indoor walking Monday through Thursday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. Walking is restricted to the first-floor tiled hallways.

Please let me know if your church or organization has special holiday events in the community that you would like highlighted and I will be glad to share them in this column. As I do every year, I look forward to sharing especially any church services on Christmas Eve. Please contact me via email at [email protected] or by phone 937/423-3763.

“November comes and November goes. With the last red berries and the first white snows. With night coming early, and dawn coming late. And ice in the bucket and frost by the gate. The fires burn and the kettles sing. And earth sinks to rest until next spring.” ~Clyde Watson