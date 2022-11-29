Women’s Farm Risk Management Series planned

GREENVILLE — Annie’s Project is a program for women in agriculture, agribusiness, farming, or farm wives. In this series we will cover the five areas of risk management which are:

* Financial risk- basic financial documentation, interpreting financial statements, enterprise analysis, USDA programs, and record keeping systems

* Human Resource Risk- communication and management styles, insurance needs, and succession planning

* Legal Risk- estate planning, farmland leasing, and employee management

* Market Risk- access to market information and grain or livestock marketing

* Production Risk- NRCS, Soil and Water Conservation District, crop insurance, Farm Service Agency

The series will begin on Jan. 30 and continue every Monday and Thursday through Feb. 16. The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Darke Rural Electric Meeting Room, 1120 Fort Jefferson Ave. Greenville, Ohio 45331. To cover the cost of materials, a fee of $75 will be charged to attend the series. Supper will be provided by our sponsors, Graves-Fearon Agency, Darke and Miami County Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Mid-America, Phelan Insurance, and Merchants Bank of Indiana.

To register, visit go.osu.edu/tooannies2023. For more information contact Taylor Dill at [email protected] or 937-569-5000.