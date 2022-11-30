Dairy luncheon set for Dec. 21

NEW BREMEN — The first session of the Western Ohio Dairy Luncheon was a success with some great information shared by Garth Ruff, the OSU Extension Beef Specialist on feeding dairy beef crosses.

They are excited for their second session with Scott Higgins from the Ohio Dairy Producers Association. Higgins will talk about the dairy market and policy updates. The second session is going to be held on Dec. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Speedway Lanes, 455 N. Herman St. New Bremen OH 45869.

Homan Inc. generously sponsored this event with a free lunch. If you have more questions or want to RSVP for the December luncheon, contact the Auglaize County Extension Office at 419-910-6062 or [email protected]