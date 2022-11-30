Walker retires as COO from Midmark

VERSAILLES — Midmark Corp., the only clinical environmental design company providing medical, dental and veterinary solutions that enable a better experience at the point of care, today announced Mike Walker, chief operations officer (COO), is retiring after more than 30 years with the company.

Walker first joined Midmark in 1986 and was named an executive in 2000. Before becoming COO in 2018, he held leadership positions in operations, quality assurance, technical service and product development. Walker also served as vice president and general manager of the company’s animal health and medical business units.

Rob Sackett was named the new COO, effective Dec. 6. In this role, he will be in charge of day-to-day operations and execute the company’s long-term goals.

Sackett comes to Midmark from Edwards Lifesciences, where he was senior vice president of worldwide engineering for Edwards Lifesciences Global Supply Chain. Before that, he spent 20 years at Johnson & Johnson in a variety of roles in operations, manufacturing, research, development and supply chain, including business unit manager, plant manager, vice president of manufacturing and vice president of R&D operations.

After graduating with a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Akron, Sackett spent nine years serving his country as an engineering officer in the United States Air Force. He is also a certified Master Black Belt in Six Sigma.

President and CEO of Midmark, Jon Wells, stated, “Mike has been a vital member of Midmark’s executive team. Over his career at Midmark, he has been fully engaged in and guided our success. He is one of the main reasons Midmark has, for so many years, been not only a leader in healthcare but also teammate development.” Wells continued, “I am also excited to begin working with Rob. He is a great addition to the executive team, and I know his experience, insight and cultural fit will be a driving force as we transform healthcare experiences in the future.”

