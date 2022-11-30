ARCANUM — The Arcanum Preservation Society is pleased to announce Caroling at the Opera House at the 1889 Arcanum Opera House.

The Arcanum Butler Middle and High School choirs will be performing on Dec. 3. The Community of Faith Worship Team will be performing on Dec. 10. On the Dec. 17, Donovan Brown and the Faithful Sons Quartet will take center stage.

Seating is limited. Tickets are $5 each and may be obtained by visiting www.eventcreate.com/e/caroling-at-the-opera-house. Light refreshments will be available.