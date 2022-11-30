Santa is coming to Apple Farm locations

COVINGTON — Kris Kringle is coming to Apple Farm Service, and he’s inviting everyone to come and visit. Join them for a morning of fun and memories with Santa. This event includes free printed pictures with Santa, home-made crafts, hot chocolate, hot cider, snacks and more.

“I always enjoy spending my time with Apple Farm Service,” chuckled St. Nick. “It’s the perfect place to hear what the little boys and girls want for Christmas. I also don’t mind looking around at their farm toys while enjoying a little popcorn too. Ho ho ho! I hope to see you and your entire family this year!”

Santa will visit Botkins, Mechanicsburg, and West College Corner stores on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. until noon. He will be at the Covington location on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. until noon. Then he finishes his visits at the Washington Court House location on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. until noon.

“We always love when Santa stops by our stores,” said Kent Holmes, marketing manager. “We enjoy turning the showrooms into his workshop. This year’s craft is a wooden snowman ornament. We have real bearded Santas at each location, and I’m always a big fan of the free snacks and hot chocolate.”

Those wanting to learn more, including images of the crafts, Santas, and farm toy displays, can visit AppleFarmService.com/Santa.

Kris Kringle and the family at Apple Farm Service are excited to see you and your entire family at this year’s morning with Santa events.