Greenville BPW host Jingle & Mingle

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club will hold its meeting Thursday, Dec. 8 at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, 1499 N Broadway St, Greenville, 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be hosted by the Christmas Committee with Hallie Foureman, chair and committee members Gina Wolfe, Meagan Cost, Vicki Cost and Tonya Clark.

This meeting will be a “Jingle & Mingle” holiday event. In lieu of the dinner cost, the club is asking for a $15 cash donation for Santa’s Bag and will sponsor a family with the Gateway Youth Program “Adopt a Child”. The evening will include hors d’oeuvres, dessert and coffee. A selfie with Santa can also be taken for a donation for Santa’s Bag.

Invite a friend and RSVP by noon on Monday, Dec. 5 via the clubs Google doc link which is found on the Club’s Facebook Page at Greenville BPW or email Vicki Cost at [email protected] To keep up with future events, please like and follow them on Facebook and Instagram at GreenvilleBPW.

The Greenville BPW mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace and to empower all women through advocacy, education, and information.