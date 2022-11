As an annual tradition, the chapter decorated Christmas trees at the Garst Museum and Darke County Parks Shawnee Prairie Nature Center. The tree in the Garst Museum can be seen in the military uniform room. Shown with the Garst Museum tree are Sandra Walters, Caroline Petitjean, and Mary Jane Dietrich.

The tree in the Nature Center is in the Shawnee Prairie Nature Center’s front lobby. Shown with the tree are Sandra Walters and Shirley Hughes.