Women in STEMM Expo is encouraging

PIQUA — Over 400 students ranging from sixth to 12th grades from 27 schools across eight counties engaged in a day of learning and fun at Edison State Community College on Friday, November 4, for the 15th annual Women in STEMM Expo. The daylong program is designed to help boost the interest of young women in the science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine (STEMM) career fields.

The women were welcomed on campus by Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson, who encouraged them to take into consideration the many different career paths that would be featured throughout the day.

“Make sure you keep your mind open to all the experiences that you have today and the businesses that are talking to you,” said Dr. Larson. “There are many businesses here today that are very interested in you. They’re here because women are extraordinarily valuable in business and particularly in science. They need you. They need the way that you think and communicate. They need the way you work in teams and the way you problem-solve.”

While on campus, each of the girls chose three breakout sessions to attend in the morning with topics ranging from crime scene investigation, medical lab technology, and information technology to chemistry, engineering, and mathematics.

Many of the day’s sessions focused on topics that are relevant to the girls’ daily lives. “Invest $ Today = A Brighter Tomorrow,” led by Mutual Federal Bank employees, helped participants discover the financial choices needed to make tomorrow successful and showed them how to take control of their financial destiny.

A total of 25 breakout sessions were available throughout the morning, including a coding session led by the Ohio State University–Miami County Extension Office. Participants learned how to operate, drive, and perform basic coding using programmable robot balls called Sphero Bots.

The afternoon portion of the event was dedicated to STEMM career demonstrations and included over 25 tables with area businesses for students to visit to learn more about various career fields.

At the end of the event, winning photo entries from the Women in STEMM Expo Photo Contest were announced. To enter the photo contest, participants were asked to dress the part and set the scene as they photographed themselves in a STEMM career scenario. A total of 20 students entered the contest, and the first-place winner received a Fire HD tablet with a case.

Representatives from Biller’s Stamps & Engraving, Bullen Ultrasonics, Inc., Crown Equipment Corporation, Crown MTC Automation Group, Edison State, Emerson, Greenville National Bank, Hobart Institute of Welding Technology, Inventor’s Council of Dayton, Lowe’s Home Center, Marias Technology, Midmark Corporation, Mutual Federal Bank, Ohio State University–Miami County Extension Office, Premier Health Cardiopulmonary, Neurodiagnostics & Sleep Center, Premier Health Sports Medicine, Premier Health Urgent Care, Premier Health Wound Care, Premier Health–Surgical Services, Premier Work Force Development, Raymath Manufacturing, Rittal’s Women in Manufacturing, Transfrvr, Upper Valley CTC, and Wayne HealthCare provided their expertise for the day’s breakout sessions and interactive career demonstrations.