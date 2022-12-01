DAR’s founding honored with Day of Service

GREENVILLE — To honor the anniversary of DAR’s founding on Oct. 11, Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the America Revolution (DAR) was engaged in noteworthy local service projects in the community in October and November. DAR members celebrate the National DAR Day of Service in honor of the Society’s founding on Oct. 11, 1890. Volunteer service is a cornerstone of DAR’s mission.

In promoting education, the chapter adopted a classroom at St Mary’s school. The chapter provided a “Sunshine Box” with needed supplies to Lauren Jones’ kindergarten class. The chapter donated over $225 worth of supplies and gift cards. Mrs. Jones is in her first year with St. Marys School. She is a Versailles graduate, formally an Army Reservist, and married to Robbie Jones.

In promoting patriotism, the chapter donated $788 worth of items to active military personnel. Fort GreeneVille members donate items annually. The items were shipped by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, along with signed cards from the chapter.

The chapter decorated the military Christmas tree at the Garst Museum. The decorated tree is in honor of Darke County Veterans and active military. Also members audited the Veterans graves at Greenville Union Cemetery in preparation for Wreaths Across America on Dec. 17. The cemetery will have wreaths laid in honor of the 1,602 Veterans buried there.

The chapter also decorated a Christmas tree at Shawnee Prairie Nature Center. The chapter supports conservation and the Darke County Parks.

Throughout the year, the chapter promotes historic preservation, education and patriotism through many other meaningful community service projects.