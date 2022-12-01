GADC offers winter training classes

GREENVILLE — Do you have a dog that needs training to become a pleasant member of your family? Greenville Area Dog Club (GADC) can help. Their winter classes will be starting Jan. 10, 2023 and continue for eight weeks ending on Feb. 28, 2023.

GADC offers puppy classes for puppies as young as three months old. They also offer senior puppy classes for dogs six months to one year old. Their beginner classes welcome dogs over one year of age. After completing the beginner class, you can continue to their advanced or rally obedience classes.

If you want something a bit more active for your dog, try their agility program or trick dog classes. They can help you train your dog to be a great pet or to enter the show/competition ring to show off your skills and teamwork.

They offer puppy classes on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.; senior puppy classes are offered Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and 7:45 p.m. Their beginner classes are held on Tuesdays at 11 a.m., 6:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. The advanced obedience class is held Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. while the rally obedience classes are held Thursdays starting at 6:30 p.m. They also offer all levels of agility on Thursdays starting at 5:30 p.m. Trick dog classes are on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Their well-rounded and experienced instructors have over 100 years combined training or showing dogs. The instructors have shown, placed or ranked at the national level in rally, obedience and agility. Many of the instructors have competed in other venues as well obtaining titles and/or national ranking in farm dog, fast cat, scent dog, draft work and conformation.

Greenville Area Dog Club is located at 803 Martin Street next to Dairy King. Registration forms can be downloaded at greenvilleareadogclub.com or visit their Facebook page to find all types of information pertaining to your dog as well as all the fun stuff we do. You can also call 937-564-8131 or 937-548-0338. Greenville Area Dog Club can help you and your dog.