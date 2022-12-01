Greenville FFA attends District Soils Contest

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Soils Contest was held at a farm outside of Minster on Sept. 28. The soil judging contest consists of a written test, soil survey test, and three pits to evaluate.

The team, consisting of eight students, were given approximately 15 minutes at each pit to determine various soil characteristics. Then, based on what characteristics were found, management practice recommendations are made.

The Greenville FFA team competed in the Ag soils category and the highest scorer on the team was Jayden Hicks who placed 44th out of over 200 contestants. Those competing included Marissa Hicks, Taylor Trissel, Troy Lavy, Natalee Willis, Allison Francis, Addilyn Vanskyock, and Alannah Sullivan.

Thank you to Auglaize County Soil and Water Conservation District for hosting the contest. Thank you to Hicks Farms for digging holes and Darke County Soils and Water for running a mock round and assisting members in finding all necessary information.