Versailles Agriculture Education mechanical principles students learning to weld and special thanks to Dynamic Weld for donating the metal

VERSAILLES — Students enrolled in mechanical principles -a course offered within the Versailles Agriculture Education Department- have been busy studying welding and metals during the first nine weeks.

These students have learned how to wire and stick weld as well as use the torch and plasma cutter. As part of the course, students are required to complete skill grades using the wire and stick welder, torch, and plasma cutter.

Using the wire and stick welder, skill grades include: welding a lap, butt, T, straight beads and corner welds using the wire and stick welder.

Using the torch, students are graded on straight, bevel and hole cuts and using the plasma cutter students cut out their name and the state of Ohio.

A special thanks to Dynamic Weld of Osgood for donating all the metal that is used to complete skill grades and to complete welding projects.

In addition to completing the skill grades, students had the opportunity to listen to a representative from Hobart Welding Institute of Troy explaining welding school options within Hobart. In addition, Ben Gehret, a TIG welder with Honda, explained his career and education experiences. Andy Knapke, Midmark maintenance supervisor and Ayden Bergman, Midmark maintenance department, both spoke about opportunities and their roles at Midmark. In addition to welding, students in Versailles Agriculture Education mechanical principles course are currently studying electricity and will study small engines, hydraulics, safety and fastener identification.

Students enrolled in the Versailles Ag Ed mechanicals course include: Dominic Barga, Zach Bartram, Quentin Grillot, Zander Keller, Andrew Lyons, Damien Michael, Lucas Timmerman, Camden Yeagle, Drake Ahrens, Joseph Barger, Carson Bergman, Caleb Bubeck, Travis Dirksen, Nicholas Ellis, Kane Epperly, Travis George, Jacob Groff, Gavin Hecht, Simeon Hess, Dylan Justice, Luke Kaiser, Trevor Luthman, Logan Nerderman,Zachary Rahm, Daniel Rethman, Owen Rindler, Gavinn Simons, Jacob Simons and Roger Winner.