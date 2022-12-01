Versailles FFA participates in District 5 FFA Job Interview and Gehret advances to state

VERSAILLES — On Thursday, Nov. 10, four Versailles FFA members participated in the District 5 FFA Job Interview Competition at National Trail High School.

The contest is designed to assist FFA members in the development of oral skills with the job application and interview process. Students had to create a resume and cover letter, fill out a job application pertaining to a specific agricultural job, complete an interview, write a follow up thank you letter and address an envelope in a timed session.

The members who competed in this contest included: Zoe Billenstein, Emily Delzeith, Paige Gehret and Andrew Wuebker.

Paige Gehret placed first in the Freshman Division out of 26 contestants. Andrew Wuebker placed eighth out of 24 contestants in the sophomore division. Zoe Billenstein placed fourth in the junior Division out of 25 contestants and Emily Delzeith placed 15th in the Senior Division out of 25 contestants.

Congratulations to the job interview participants and good luck to Paige who will be competing in the State Job Interview Contest!

A special thank you to Amy Hoying for helping work with these FFA members in preparation for the District 5 Job Interview Contest.