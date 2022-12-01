Versailles FFA participates Food Science and Tech Contest

VERSAILLES — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, members of the Versailles FFA participated in the District 5 Food Science and Technology Contest at Anna High School.

The contest required students to identify aromas, conduct a taste test, take a written test over food quality and safety, identify safety problems from a customer complaint letter, solve math problems, and identify food processing tools.

The Versailles FFA had two teams competing in the contest. The team consisted of Maggie McGlinch, Danica York, Lauren Grogean and Keira Rahm placed 13th and Maggie led the team. Over 32 teams competed in the District 5 FFA Food Science and Technology contest. Congratulations to all those who competed!