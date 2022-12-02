Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home.

Say hi to River! River came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge is limited to what staff have observed. River is believed to be a two-year-old intact male Lab mix. River is a very sweet boy who loves attention. He has shown staff he knows how to sit and lie down, and he is very treat motivated. River doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter and walks well on a leash. River weighed in at 76 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped and found to be heartworm negative.

Adoptions are $90 cash/check. Visiting hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Come in and meet River and all the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Bring him or her along for a “meet and greet!”

To find out more about what’s happening at the Darke County Animal Shelter, listen to Director Robert Bair and staff every Friday between 8:30 and 9 a.m. on WTGR 97.5 FM.