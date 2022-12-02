EUM hosts Christmas concert

GREENVILLE — The EUM Traditional Service will hold a Christmas Concert on Dec. 18, at their Downtown Campus, 111 Devor St., Greenville. Doors open at 6 p.m., concert begins at 6:30 p.m.

This concert will be full of the Spirit of Christmas and cheer as they celebrate the birth of the Lord Jesus through song. Come and enjoy the free drinks and desserts all while listening to traditional-style music about the birth of the Lord.

Jeff Harper is Lead Pastor at EUM Church. The contemporary worship services are Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Worship Center, 1451 Sater Street. A traditional worship service is Sunday 9:45 a.m. at the Downtown Campus at 111 Devor Street in Greenville. Kids’ Ministry is available for kids in ages 3 through grade 4 on Saturday nights at 6:30 p.m. and ages 0 through grade 6 at the 9 and 10:30 a.m. services. Grades 7-8 meet at the 9 and 10:30 a.m. services. The Downtown Campus, 111 Devor Street, houses the offices. For more information, go to www.eumchurch.org or call 937-548-3211.