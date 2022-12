Arcanum-Butler BOE meets

ARCANUM — The Arcanum-Butler Local Board of Education will meet on the second Thursday, December 8, 2022, 7 p.m., for their regular meeting.

Village meetings

ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum will host the following public meetings at 309 South Albright Street, Arcanum: Safety Committee – Wednesday, Dec. 7, 5:15 p.m.