DARKE COUNTY – The Daily Advocate and The Early Bird, along with Park National Bank and several area businesses, want to make your holidays a little brighter.

Get ready for the second annual Holiday Gift Certificate Sweepstakes. From Dec. 8-19 (weekdays only), there will be a winner a day. Those winners will each receive a $100 gift certificate. As we get closer to Christmas the prizes will increase. On Dec. 20 and 21, two lucky names will be drawn each day to win a $100 gift certificate.

Enter by visiting the participating retailers and fill out an entry form. Don’t forget to drop it in the Holiday Gift Certificate Sweepstakes box. An entry form will also be available in the promotional ad in this weekend’s The Early Bird edition on Dec. 4.

The featured sponsor, Park National Bank, and the following participating businesses are making this contest possible:

Daily $100 gift certificate giveaways are:

Dec 8th-Tim’s Muffler Mart

Dec 9th-Cole’s Front Street Inn

Dec 12th-Weiland Jewelers

Dec 13th-Creative Carpet Supply

Dec 14th-MM Defense

Dec 15th The Butcher Block

Dec 16th-The Don’s Pizza

Dec 19th-Lifestyle Furniture & Mattress

Dec 20th-The Rodeo Shop and La Carreta

Dec 21st-Zegun Arms and Belle Fiole

Winners drawn will be notified daily during the contest.