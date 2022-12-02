Holiday offering opens Family Theatre season

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts kicks off its 2022-2023 Family Theatre season on Sunday, Dec. 11 with a presentation appropriate to the holiday season, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, a classic from Virginia Repertory Theatre based on the timeless poem. “This is the perfect event for families to celebrate the season,” said DCCA Artistic Director David Warner. “We are excited to bring this heartwarming musical which has been delighting audiences nationwide for years to our community,” Warner concluded.

According to Warner, Virginia Repertory’s ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas is inspired by the poem of the same name, and based on the real life of its author Clement Moore. However, the play also features the characters and events of the beloved tale – a jolly Santa, reindeer on the roof, Ma and Pa in their caps, and sugarplums dancing in the dreams of hopeful children. The story takes place in 1822 when the careworn poet finds inspiration to compose his now classic work from the loving, joyous images he sees all around him in his own home.

Sponsors for DCCA’s Family Theatre Series include Park National Bank, Greenville Federal, Greyson James Steyer Fund of the Darke County Foundation, Jean Louise Thieme Children’s Theatre Fund of the Darke County Foundation, Edison State Community College, Jordan Insurance Agency, Gordon & DeSantis Orthodontics, Wayne Health Care, Greenville Rotary Club, and Family Health. Also, DCCA membership contributions and funds provided by Darke County Endowment for the Arts support all DCCA presentations. Others providing operating support to DCCA are John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Ketrow Foundation, and Lydia Schaurer Memorial. Additionally, the Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

Tickets for ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas are $5 each, and are available by contacting DCCA on-line at www.DarkeCountyArts.org, by mail at P.O. Box 718, Greenville, Ohio 45331, by calling 937-547-0908, at DCCA’s office on the third floor of Greenville Public Library; office hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., 1–3 p.m., and by appointment. Tickets for ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas may also be purchased at the front desk of Greenville Public Library, and are on sale at Readmore’s Hallmark in downtown Greenville, as well as Corner Cupboard in Union City and Versailles Public Library.