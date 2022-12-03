ICE called after stabbing in Union City

UNION CITY — In the afternoon of Dec. 3, 2022, officers of the Union City, Ohio and Union City Indiana Police Departments responded to the 100 block of E. Main Street in reference to a female that had been stabbed.

Upon arrival, officers learned a female had been stabbed in the arm by her neighbor.

During the investigation, it was found that Armando Gomez, who resides in the 100 block of East Main St., Union City, Ohio became upset with his neighbor because of where a bicycle was parked. Gomez retrieved a butcher knife, got into physical altercation with his female neighbor and then stabbed the female in the arm.

Officers were able to place Gomez into custody. He’s currently being held in the Darke County Sheriff’s Jail for felonious assault.

It was discovered that Gomez had been deported from the United States after being found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon in 2014. Gomez will be held for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement pending deportation, due to him not having any record of entering back into the United States legally after committing a violent crime.